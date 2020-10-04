Miller (hip/groin) secured five of seven targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 38-31 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Despite the fact he was beset by a pair of lower-body injuries throughout the week, Miller showed no ill effects on a nifty 44-yard reception and subsequent 19-yard scoring grab in a go-ahead third-quarter drive for the Buccaneers that solely consisted of the speedster's pair of catches. Miller clearly benefited from the absence of Chris Godwin (hamstring), and with the latter not expected to be ready for Thursday night's Week 5 road battle against the Bears, the second-year pro should have a good chance of putting together a successful encore to his back-to-back 83-yard performances.