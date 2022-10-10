Miller secured four of seven targets for 35 yards in the Buccaneers' 21-15 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Miller logged his second-highest snap tally of the season (35) and made good use of it, posting season highs in receptions and receiving yards. The fourth-year speedster's prospects of even making the final roster appeared somewhat grim this preseason, but Miller has contributed in two of the three games he's been called upon thus far with a combined 7-69 line on 15 targets between Week 2 and Sunday. If Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) remains sidelined in Week 6 against the Steelers, Miller could see another solid complementary role in that contest.