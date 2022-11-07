Miller caught seven of eight targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Rams.

The fourth-year receiver posted his best numbers of the season as Russell Gage (hamstring) was inactive and Julio Jones ineffective. Miller's role in a deep receiving corps is erratic and largely dependent on the health of the players ahead of him on the depth chart, making him a risky option in Week 10 as the Buccaneers head to Germany to face the Seahawks.