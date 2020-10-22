Miller (hip/groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Miller is one of three Buccaneers receivers who has been limited in the team's first two practices of Week 7, as Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Mike Evans (ankle) have also had their reps managed. Despite being limited in every practice last week, Miller still approached Sunday's win over the Packers without an injury designation, finishing with one reception for six yards on two targets. With that in mind, Miller won't necessarily need to upgrade to full participation Friday to gain clearance for this weekend's game in Las Vegas.
