Miller secured five of six targets for 73 yards and rushed once for six yards in the Buccaneers' 34-23 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

New quarterback Tom Brady and Miller had displayed excellent chemistry throughout training camp, and that seemed to carry over well into the duo's first taste of game action. Miller logged a team-high 37-yard reception among his five catches, and he checked in just below Chris Godwin and his 6-79 line in the Buccaneers' pass-catching corps. The speedy second-year wideout also appeared to benefit from the fact Mike Evans was frequently blanketed by nemesis Marshon Lattimore, and that talented Saints third corner P.J. Williams missed the game with a hamstring issue. Miller will look to build on his solid season-opening effort when he faces a beatable Panthers secondary in a Week 2 home matchup.