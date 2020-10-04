Miller (hip/groin), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, will go through a pregame warmup before the Buccaneers decide on his status, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The Chargers-Buccaneers game will take place in the early window of games Sunday, so fantasy managers counting on Miller will receive clarity on his status when Tampa Bay releases its inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Miller was sidelined for two practices to begin the week, but after turning in a full workout Friday, he's seemingly trending in the right direction for the Week 4 matchup. If active, Miller could serve as Tampa Bay's No. 2 or 3 option in the passing game behind Mike Evans and/or Rob Gronkowski with star wideout Chris Godwin (hamstring) set to miss his second game of the season.