Miller (hip/groin) remained limited at Thursday's practice.
Miller seemed to be the healthiest of the Bucs' available wide receivers last Thursday in Chicago, but he was blanked in the box score, despite earning 63 percent of the snaps on offense. With Mike Evans (ankle) logging a limited session for the first time in weeks Thursday and Chris Godwin (hamstring) maintaining that activity level, the group clearly is getting healthier as the team prepares for Sunday's showdown with the Packers. Friday's injury report will give a better sense of the trio's Week 6 availability.
