Miller (hip/groin) is active for Thursday's game at Chicago.
Among the Bucs' top four wide receivers, Miller was the only one to get in a limited practice this week and now will be one of the top options at Tom Brady's disposal. Aside from Miller, Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Justin Watson (chest) are inactive, leaving Mike Evans (ankle), Tyler Johnson, Jaydon Mickens and Cyril Grayson as the wide receivers available to the offense.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: No activity Tuesday•
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Listed as DNP on Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Records TD in win•
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Ready to go Week 4•