Miller is dealing with hip and groin injuries at the moment, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Buccaneers' receiving corps has been banged up this season, and currently Chris Godwin and Justin Watson also have health concerns. Watson himself sat out this past Sunday against the Broncos due to a shoulder injury, and Godwin is expected to miss time with a hamstring issue. Miller would be the logical choice to man the slot in Godwin's place, but his own injuries will need to be monitored as the week goes on. Through three games, Miller has played 57.3 percent of the snaps on offense en route to 10 catches (on 14 targets) for 167 yards and no touchdowns.