Miller brought in three of eight targets for 34 yards and rushed once for eight yards in the Buccaneers' 20-10 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Miller garnered active status with both Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) sidelined, and the speedster played a total of 29 snaps from scrimmage (43 percent). While there wasn't much efficiency evident in Miller's line, his numbers qualify as serviceable on a day when Tom Brady threw for only 190 yards. The Bowling Green product could be back to inactive status for a Week 3 home showdown with the Packers if either/both of Godwin or Jones are available for that contest.