Miller, who secured one of three targets for 15 yards in the Buccaneers' 13-3 preseason loss to the Titans on Saturday night, may be in danger of losing his roster spot, Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The speedy Bowling Green product was shut out in the exhibition opener and then not only did little Saturday night, but also squandered a key opportunity. Knight notes Miller didn't hang on to what may have been Kyle Trask's best throw of the night, a deep pass down the right sideline late in the second quarter. The fourth-year pro's one grab did come on a 3rd-and-6 situation, but with undrafted free agent Deven Thompkins putting together another solid effort Saturday and also capable of filling a return role, Miller's chances of making the final 53-man roster may be dwindling.