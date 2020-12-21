Miller secured all three targets for 20 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-27 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The speedy reserve receiver showed up on the stat sheet for the second straight week, although Sunday's serviceable output didn't have anywhere near the fantasy flair of Miller's 48-yard touchdown grab that constituted his Week 14 contribution. The Bowling Green product remains firmly near the bottom of the wideout depth chart on the talent-rich Bucs, so even his occasional spikes in production aren't enough to make him a desirable option outside of very deep formats.