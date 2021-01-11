Miller secured his only target for 15 yards and rushed once for eight yards in the Buccaneers' 31-23 wild-card win over Washington on Saturday night.

The speedy wideout was once again a bit player in the offense despite Tom Brady throwing for 381 yards, marking his third consecutive one-catch effort dating back to Week 16. Miller will continue to be a hit-or-miss option once again in next Sunday's divisional-round matchup versus the Saints, as the top trio of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown figure to continue commanding the majority of Brady's attention.