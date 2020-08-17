Miller's speed and hands have already stood out over multiple training camp practices, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

The second-year wideout is right in the thick of the No. 3 receiver job battle with the likes of Justin Watson and rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Johnson, and he's making a strong early case for himself. Vitali noted Miller caught a perfect pass from Tom Brady in stride and also exploded up the field after taking a lateral from the legendary quarterback in Friday's practice. Meanwhile, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports Miller -- as opposed to other Buccaneers pass-catching luminaries such as Mike Evans, Chris Godwin or Rob Gronkowski -- was the recipient of Brady's first pass against the defense in the opening padded practice of camp Monday, with the two connecting on a deep throw. The competition for the third wideout job is likely to last through training camp in the absence of the live-action evaluation preseason games would normally provide, but Miller certainly appears to be delivering an early message he'll be a force to be reckoned with.