The Buccaneers selected Bunting in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 39th overall.

The Central Michigan product may have been a surprise to some as a top-40 selection, but Bunting is a toolsy player who offers upside that some other corner prospects do not. Bunting is smooth in coverage and brings 4.42-second 40-yard dash speed and elite lower-body explosiveness to the table. He also plays with a mean streak, showing to be a willing tackler at all times. Bunting should vie for playing time on the outside, challenging Carlton Davis.

