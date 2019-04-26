Buccaneers' Sean Bunting: Lands in Tampa Bay
The Buccaneers selected Bunting in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 39th overall.
The Central Michigan product may have been a surprise to some as a top-40 selection, but Bunting is a toolsy player who offers upside that some other corner prospects do not. Bunting is smooth in coverage and brings 4.42-second 40-yard dash speed and elite lower-body explosiveness to the table. He also plays with a mean streak, showing to be a willing tackler at all times. Bunting should vie for playing time on the outside, challenging Carlton Davis.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Day 2 WR prospects
After the dust settled on Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry, our Fantasy crew reacts to the wide...
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...
-
Hockenson can be a Day 1 starter
We usually don't expect much from rookie tight ends, but T.J. Hockenson might be the exception...
-
Jacobs has stud potential
Josh Jacobs might have been just the No. 24 pick in the first round, but he'll be No. 1 in...
-
Haskins, Jones land in tough spots
Kyler Murray went No. 1 overall, but he wasn't the only QB off the board in the first round....
-
Can Murray make Cardinals exciting?
Kyler Murray is the Cardinals' new starting quarterback -- and his passing and rushing potential...