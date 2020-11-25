Murphy-Bunting recorded 10 tackles (five solo) across 58 defensive snaps in Monday's loss to the Rams.

Murphy-Bunting was the leading tackler for the Buccaneers on Monday, bringing his season total to 47 (33 solo). It was the second-year corner's highest single-game tackle count of his career. He'll look to keep up the high level of play Sunday against the Chiefs.

