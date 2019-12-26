Play

Murphy-Bunting totaled four solo tackles, including a sack, and was also credited with a pass break-up in the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the Texans on Saturday.

Six days after recording the first pick-six of his career, Murphy-Bunting followed it up by getting to the quarterback for the first time as a pro. The rookie has allowed an elevated 64.2 percent completion rate and four touchdowns on the 53 attempts he's faced as a primary defender this season, but his 42 tackles, trio of interceptions and one sack and forced fumble apiece give some IDP relevancy as he wraps up 2019 in a starting cornerback role against the Falcons in Week 17.

