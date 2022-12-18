Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
After having missed both of the last two contests due to a quadriceps issue, Murphy-Bunting is now slated to start at cornerback alongside Carlton Davis given that Jamel Dean (toe) is unavailable this weekend.
