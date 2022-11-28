Murphy-Bunting suffered a contusion in Sunday's loss to the Browns, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The location of the contusion is unknown, but it'll leave Murphy-Bunting questionable for Week 13 against the Saints. With Mike Edwards also dealing with a contusion and Antoine Winfield suffering a sprained ankle in Sunday's loss as well, the Buccaneers secondary could be depleted against New Orleans.