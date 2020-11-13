Murphy-Bunting (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Carolina, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
The 23-year-old was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, but he was able to progress to full participation Friday to avoid the questionable tag. Murphy-Bunting should continue to play a significant role in Tampa Bay's secondary.
