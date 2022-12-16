Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Murphy-Bunting has missed back-to-back games due to a quadriceps issue and is in danger of missing a third despite being a full participant at each practice this week. Jamel Dean (toe) has already been ruled out, so if Murphy-Bunting also remains sidelined, Dee Delaney and Zyon McCollum would both be candidates for increased roles opposite Carlton Davis.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Remains sidelined Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Deemed questionable for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Sitting out Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Bruised up Sunday•