Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Rams, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Murphy-Bunting was a full participant at each practice during Week 9 prep but is still listed as questionable for Sunday. The fourth-year defensive back hasn't played since Week 5, so Tampa Bay will likely be cautious rushing him back into game action.
