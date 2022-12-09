Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the 49ers.
Murphy-Bunting, who missed Week 13 due to a quadriceps injury, logged back-to-back limited sessions to start Week 14 prep but was upgraded to a full participant Friday, suggesting he's on track to suit up Sunday. If available, he figures to operate as the slot cornerback behind Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Sitting out Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Bruised up Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Six tackles in return•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Ready to play again•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Deemed questionable for Sunday•