Murphy-Bunting (groin/hamstring) won't return to Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Murphy-Bunting was initially listed as doubtful to return due to groin and hamstring injuries, and he'll now officially have to wait until Week 4 to make a potential return. In the event that Murphy-Bunting is forced to miss more time, Antoine Winfield will lock down the slot while Mike Edwards takes over at strong safety.

