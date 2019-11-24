Play

Murphy-Bunting (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Atlanta, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear how Murphy-Bunting picked up the injury, but he exited the fourth quarter. As long as the 2019 second-round pick is sidelined, Jamel Dean and Ryan Smith are the only healthy depth cornerbacks on the roster.

