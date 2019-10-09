Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: First career pick
Murphy-Bunting logged five tackles (three solo) and an interception in the Buccaneers' 31-24 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
The rookie saw extended action with Carlton Davis getting ejected from the game in the first half due to a helmet-to-helmet hit on Saints tight end Jared Cook. Murphy-Bunting ended up logging a career-high 60 snaps during the contest after not having participated in more than nine plays on defense in any of his first four contests, and he managed his first career interception on a Teddy Bridgewater pass intended for Alvin Kamara late in the opening period. Despite his surge Sunday, Murphy-Bunting should continue seeing the overwhelming majority of his time on special teams moving forward.
