Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Murphy-Bunting missed back-to-back games due to a quadriceps issue, but he appears on track to suit up in Week 15 after logging a full practice Wednesday. Jamel Dean (toe) is still in a walking boot, so Murphy-Bunting may operate as the No. 2 cornerback opposite Carlton Davis against Joe Burrow and the Bengals on Sunday.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Remains sidelined Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Deemed questionable for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Sitting out Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Bruised up Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Six tackles in return•