Murphy-Bunting recorded three tackles (one solo) and recorded an interception during the Buccaneers' 41-31 loss to the Chiefs during Week 4.

The fourth-year pro, who lost out on a starting cornerback job in a training camp/preseason battle with Jamel Dean, logged his first 22 snaps of the season on defense when Carlton Davis exited with a shoulder stinger. Murphy-Bunting made good use of the opportunity, picking off a pass intended for JuJu Smith-Schuster at the Buccaneers' 33-yard line with 4:58 remaining, a turnover that led to Tampa Bay's final touchdown of the night. Despite the splash play, Murphy-Bunting could be back down to a minimal role for Sunday's Week 5 clash against the Falcons, as Davis was able to return as a full participant for Wednesday's practice.