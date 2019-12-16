Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Grabs first pick-six of career
Murphy-Bunting recorded eight solo tackles, one defended pass and one interception which he returned for a 70-yard touchdown during Sunday's 38-17 win over the Lions.
Murphy-Bunting's first career pick-six came with just over five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, as he made an athletic move to cut the route of Danny Amendola and intercept Lions signal-caller David Blough. The rookie second-round pick's highlight-reel play essentially secured the win for Tampa Bay, and he piled up an impressive eight solo tackles on top of that. He'll look to keep up the momentum against Houston in Week 16.
