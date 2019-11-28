Play

Murphy-Bunting (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Murphy-Bunting was forced out of Sunday's win over the Falcons due to a knee injury. Before exiting the contest, he racked up a season-high nine tackles. With backup cornerbacks Jamel Dean (shoulder) and M.J. Stewart (knee) both nursing injuries, it would be a particularly notable blow to Tampa Bay's secondary if Murphy-Bunting were forced to miss any time.

