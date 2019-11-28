Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Limited Wednesday
Murphy-Bunting (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Murphy-Bunting was forced out of Sunday's win over the Falcons due to a knee injury. Before exiting the contest, he racked up a season-high nine tackles. With backup cornerbacks Jamel Dean (shoulder) and M.J. Stewart (knee) both nursing injuries, it would be a particularly notable blow to Tampa Bay's secondary if Murphy-Bunting were forced to miss any time.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Practices without limitations•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Productive prior to injury Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Starting at nickelback•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: First career pick•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Wraps up strong preseason•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 QB Preview: Bench Watson?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 13 quarterback options, including...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Backfield messes
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back for Week 13 including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Thanksgiving previews, Week 13 news
Ben Gretch previews the Thanksgiving games while Chris Towers gets you up to speed on the latest...