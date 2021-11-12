Coach Bruce Arians said Friday that Murphy-Bunting (elbow) has a chance to play Sunday versus Washington, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Murphy-Bunting hasn't played since Week 1 due to a dislocated elbow, but it seems he's made good progress since being designated to return to practice Nov. 2. Tampa Bay's secondary has struggled in Murphy-Bunting's absence, but it looks like a return to the field could come as early as Sunday's road matchup against the Football Team.