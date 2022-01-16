Murphy-Bunting (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's wild-card game against the Eagles.
Though Murphy-Bunting was a limited practice throughout the week before being listed as questionable heading into the postseason opener, the cornerback wasn't cleared to play after his hamstring was still bothering him in pregame warmups, according to Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. On a positive note, fellow starting cornerback Carlton Davis (back) avoided the inactive list after being listed as questionable, so Tampa Bay shouldn't be too shorthanded in the secondary.
