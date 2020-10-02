Murphy-Bunting (groin) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers after practicing in full Friday.
Murphy-Bunting went for an MRI after picking up the injury in last week's win over the Broncos, but the results were encouraging and he's set to suit up against Los Angeles come Sunday.
