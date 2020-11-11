Murphy-Bunting (groin) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Murphy-Bunting dealt with a groin injury through the first few weeks of the season, but he never missed a game and hasn't been on the injury report since Week 4. It's unclear how serious his current injury is, but the second-year cornerback played just 36 percent of the team's defensive snaps in this past Sunday's loss to the Saints. It's possible that he was hampered by this groin injury during the primetime matchup, although it's equally as possible that he was held out because of the blowout nature of the game. Murphy-Bunting's status should become more clear over the next two days of practice.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Rollercoaster night in Week 8 win•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Racks up tackles in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Off Week 4 injury report•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Set for MRI•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Downgraded to out•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Unlikely to return Sunday•