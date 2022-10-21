Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Panthers, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official website reports.

Murphy-Bunting will miss a second game in a row in Week 7 while he nurses a quadriceps injury as the Buccaneers take on the Panthers. Zyon McCollum and Dee Delaney will once again see an increase in usage Sunday.