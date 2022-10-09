Murphy-Bunting has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Murphy-Bunting recorded two tackles before leaving the contest in the second half. In his absence, Dee Delaney figures to step up as the top nickel cornerback for the remainder of the contest.
