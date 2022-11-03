Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Murphy-Bunting has been sidelined since Week 5 while on the mend from a quad injury, but the practice report for Wednesday showed he's nearing a return. Assuming he can piece together a few more practices later in the week, he should be ready to roll Sunday against the Rams.
