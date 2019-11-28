Play

Murphy-Bunting (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Murphy-Bunting was limited in Wednesday's practice, but he now appears to have fully shed his knee injury. Barring any setbacks, the rookie second-round pick will play a key role in Tampa Bay's secondary during Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

