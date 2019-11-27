Play

Murphy-Bunting recorded nine tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 35-22 win over the Falcons before exiting the contest with a knee injury.

Murphy-Bunting posted a season high in tackles in Week 12, but a knee injury sustained during the latter portion of the game brings his Week 13 status into question.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories