Murphy-Bunting posted seven tackles (six solo) in the Buccaneers' 20-19 loss to the Bears on Thursday night.

The second-year cornerback tied Carlton Davis for the team lead in tackles on his way to a season-high figure in that category. Murphy-Bunting has yet to record an interception after notching three during his rookie 2019 campaign, as he's struggled early on in coverage by allowing an 80.0 percent completion rate and a pair of touchdowns on the 10 passes in which he's been the primary defender.