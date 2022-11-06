Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams.
Murphy-Bunting has been sidelined since suffering a quad injury against the Falcons in Week 5, though he was a full participant in each practice leading up to Sunday's contest. The veteran's return should further help supplement the Buccaneers' secondary, as fellow cornerback Carlton Davis was also ruled active against the Rams.
