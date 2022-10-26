Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Thursday's primetime matchup against the Ravens, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Murphy-Bunting is set to miss a third straight game due to a quadriceps injury. Carlton Davis (hip) is also out, leaving Zyon McCollum and Dee Delaney to see increased roles opposite of Jamel Dean in Tampa Bay's secondary.
