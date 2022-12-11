Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) has been ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's game versus San Francisco.
Murphy-Bunting will miss his second consecutive game with a quadriceps injury. With starting safeties Mike Edwards (hamstring) and Antoine Winfield (ankle) also inactive, Tampa Bay's secondary will be undermanned while it faces the 49ers' stable of talented offensive playmakers.
