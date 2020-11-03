Murphy-Bunting supplied six tackles (three solo) and recorded an interception in the Buccaneers' 25-23 win over the Giants on Monday night.

The second-year cornerback's early fourth-quarter interception was key, as it came at the Buccaneers' 34-yard line with New York trying to expand a 17-15 lead. However, Murphy-Bunting was briefly at the other end of the spectrum later in the period, as he allowed Golden Tate to get behind him with 28 seconds remaining and make a leaping 19-yard touchdown grab that brought the Giants within two. Although Tampa Bay would ultimately escape with the win, the momentary lapse threatened to make Murphy-Bunting's gaffe a critical one. The 23-year-old now has two picks on the campaign, while his six tackles served as his second-highest tally of the season.