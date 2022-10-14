Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Murphy-Bunting exited Sunday's game against the Falcons due to his quadriceps issue and will be forced to miss at least one additional matchup. Zyon McCollum and Dee Delaney are candidates to see increased roles against Pittsburgh.
