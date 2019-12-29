Play

Murphy-Bunting (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game against the Falcons, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It's unclear how the 22-year-old suffered the injury, but the fact that he was immediately downgraded to out is a negative sign. Murphy-Bunting's first NFL season will end with 44 tackles (37 solo) and three interceptions while he played in all 16 games. For the remainder of Week 17, however, look for Jamel Dean and M.J. Stewart to see an uptick in snaps.

