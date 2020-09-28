Murphy-Bunting (groin/hamstring) will undergo an MRI after leaving early in Sunday's win over the Broncos, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Murphy-Bunting may have a serious soft-tissue injury that would force him to miss time, but head coach Bruce Arians is confident that Antoine Winfield can cover the slot in his stead, per Smith. The results of the MRI should be available at some point this week. It's worth keeping an eye on since the Buccaneers' defense has been one of the top units thus far.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Downgraded to out•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Unlikely to return Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Ready for Year 2•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Season over•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Another impact play Week 16•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Grabs first pick-six of career•