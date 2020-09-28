Murphy-Bunting (groin/hamstring) will undergo an MRI after leaving early in Sunday's win over the Broncos, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Murphy-Bunting may have a serious soft-tissue injury that would force him to miss time, but head coach Bruce Arians is confident that Antoine Winfield can cover the slot in his stead, per Smith. The results of the MRI should be available at some point this week. It's worth keeping an eye on since the Buccaneers' defense has been one of the top units thus far.