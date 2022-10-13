Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) did not participate during the Buccaneers' practice Wednesday.
Murphy-Bunting was forced out during Sunday's win over Atlanta with a hip injury, which kept him sidelined for Tampa Bay's first practice of Week 6. The 25-year-old was used exclusively on special teams over the first three games of the season, though he recorded five tackles and an interception while playing 40 of his 70 total snaps on defense since Week 4. Murphy will now have two more practices to suit up again before this Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Out for remainder of game•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Gets INT in extended action•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Loses positional battle•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Still battling for starting role•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Ready to go for divisional round•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Deemed questionable for Sunday•