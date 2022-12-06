Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) is inactive Monday against the Saints, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Murphy-Bunting was able to log limited practices throughout the week, but he'll be unable to take the field in Week 13's divisional showdown with the Saints. The fourth-year pro suffered a contusion Week 12 against the Browns and work to be ready Week 15 against the 49ers. In his absence, Zyon McCollum and Dee Delaney may see increased opportunities.