Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) posted six tackles (four solo), including one for loss, in the Buccaneers' 16-13 win over the Rams in Week 9.

Murphy-Bunting's return from a three-game absence due to a quad injury saw him tie for second on the team in tackles and play a role in keeping the Rams' passing game mostly in check. The tackle tally was also a season high for the fourth-year cornerback, but as long as he's slotting into a rotational role, his overall IDP production will be capped.